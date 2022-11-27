Jay Leno Spotted Driving Vintage Bentley 4 Days After Being Released From Burn Center

Jay Leno was spotted driving around Hollywood in a vintage Bentley almost two weeks after he was hospitalized for burn injuries related to a freak car accident. The late-night host legend, 71, appeared in good spirits cruising around in his classic automobile on Saturday, Nov. 26, as he rocked his trademark double denim ensemble.

By the looks of it, Jay didn’t miss a beat after just being discharged on Monday from the Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for third degree burns after a vintage 1907 steam engine suddenly exploded in his garage. He even took a few other of his classic vehicles out for a spin as well.

The outing comes just a few days after Jay posed with the staff at the Grossman Burn Center, which you can see here (via Page Six), while he was being discharged. The star’s injuries could be seen in the pics, with redness around his face and hands. However, the staff assured fans that Jay is on the mend.

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” Jay’s doctor said in a statement. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes.” The doctor added, “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Jay was reportedly working on a 1907 White Steam Car in his garage when it exploded and a fire broke out, burning his face and body. He was immediately treated at the local hospital, which included the use of a hyperbaric chamber. At the time, Jay told the Daily Mail, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”