Wendy Williams Reveals Whether She Wants To Marry Again 3 Years After Kevin Hunter Split

Wendy Williams is ready for love! The talk show host, 58, named the qualities she’s looking for in a potential partner and explained what she looks for in a man, while speaking at an event at her former radio station WBLS on Monday, November 21. Wendy sounded excited about finding a new man, about three years after she split from her husband of 20 years Kevin Hunter in 2019.

Wendy admitted that she regularly checks if men are wearing wedding rings, and she said that she’s eager when she notices a man isn’t to say “Hello,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s looking for a husband. “I can’t wait to fall in love, and I don’t want to get married. I want him to already have kids,” she explained. “I want him to be someplace around my age. Maybe 10 years younger than me and maybe 15 years older than me.”

Other than within her age range and with kids, Wendy also seemed like she was looking for someone with a sense of spontaneity. “We’ll be able to do things together. Like if we want to all of a sudden fly from New York City. If we want to fly to France, to be there for two days to have food or whatever. I want to be able to be qualified with a man to be like, ‘Come on baby, let’s do it. Do we fly private?'” she said.

This hasn’t been the first time that Wendy has spoken about what she’s looking for in a man! She spoke about how she didn’t plan on getting married again in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in July. “But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one,” she said. “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”

Wendy was married to her ex from 1999 until 2019 when she filed for divorce after she accused him of cheating. The divorce was finalized the following year. The exes share one son: Kevin Hunter Jr. Since breaking up with Kevin, Wendy did have a short-lived romance with celebrity booking agent and talent manager Mike Esterman, but they split up in May 2021.