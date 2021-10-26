Two years after his split from longtime wife Wendy Williams, TV producer Kevin Hunter is reportedly engaged to Sharina Hudson.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a longtime affair with during the course of his marriage. According to Page Six, the TV producer bought an $80,000 engagement ring for Sharina as far back as April 2020, and she has been wearing it since then (as evidenced by her Instagram posts). The two share one daughter, Journey, 2, together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in 2019 after 22 years of marriage. While on Extra earlier this year in January, Wendy called her ex-husband a “serial cheater,” revealing that she has known about his infidelities — and even alluded to Sharina. “Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son,” she said, referencing their child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21. “I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.”

“Kevin was a serial cheater,” the talk show host continued. “Kevin had different mistresses. This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with.” Her ex-husband seemingly touched on his affair in a 2019 statement issued following their split. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he wrote, adding that he was “going through a time of self-reflection” and “trying to right some wrongs.”

The two met in the 1990s and wed in 1997. Kevin previously worked as Wendy’s manager and an executive producer on her eponymous talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The news of Kevin’s impending nuptials come amidst Wendy’s hiatus from her Fox talk show due to her health problems, including Grave’s disease, hyperthyroidism, and lymphedema. The Season 13 premiere had initially been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it returned in September, the TV icon has been taking a hiatus to tend to her health.

Guest hosts, including Leah Remini and Whitney Cummings, among others, have been filling in for her this season. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Wendy is itching to return to work soon. “It’s been very hard for Wendy not to be at work every day and just be watching,” the source revealed, adding that she has “every intention” of returning. “She’s let her staff, her friends, and everyone around her know that that is her plan,” the source added. “Her show is her everything.”