Wendy Williams ‘Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues’ Ahead Of Talk Show Return

Wendy Williams is dealing with “ongoing health issues” ahead of her show’s return on Sept. 20. The Wendy Williams Show shared the news with fans via Instagram on Sept. 9. They announced that the 57-year-old daytime talk show host has plans on returning for the show’s premiere, but did not elaborate on Wendy’s specific condition.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere,” the post read.

The outspoken diva — who got her start as a disc jockey — revealed her lymphedema diagnosis on live air during a July 2019 episode of her hit daytime show. Wendy also suffers from Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, and has publicly shared her health journey with fans and viewers alike.

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and love. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs replied to Wendy’s post with several praying hands and red heart emojis. Perez Hilton said, “Get well soon,” while Stevie J. added a praying hands emoji.

“Hang in there Wendy!! Looking forward to September 20,” one fan commented. “Take all the time you need Wendy,” a loyal follower wrote while another added, “Her health is more important. The season can wait. GET WELL Wendy!”

Poor Wendy Williams. lymphedema can be painful. pic.twitter.com/79P4YZJcjv — miss.west🧡 (@Belle_Genice) May 21, 2021

While it’s unknown exactly what she’s dealing with, Wendy has been open with her fans about her diagnosis. In May, she took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of her swollen feet as a result of the lymphedema. She also posted an update about how she’s dealing with the fluid build-up. “My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema,” Wendy wrote. “She scrubs and understands my disease is not curable, only manageable.”