Wendy Williams Describes Her Ideal Love Match As She Reveals If She’d Ever Get Married Again

Wendy Williams “can’t wait” to fall in love again. However, the Emmy Award-nominee, 57, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained that as much as she wants to be in a relationship, she has no desire to ever get married again.

“I can’t wait to fall in love,” the Wendy Williams Show star confessed while promoting her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. “However, there’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again. But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one.” As for Wendy’s must-have qualities in a partner, she admitted, “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”

Wendy filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter back in April 2019, after more than 20 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years ago in January 2020 and they share one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21. Following their split, Wendy enjoyed a short-lived romance with businessman, Mike Esterman. The couple dated for a few months but eventually called things off in May 2021.

View Related Gallery Wendy Williams' Sexiest Outfits: See Pics Of The Star's Hottest Looks Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018 New York, NY - Wendy Williams and Jason Lee attend the Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York, NY. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Jason Lee BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The outspoken diva got her start as a disc jockey but left her radio show in 2009 to focus on her own television talk show, which, came to an end in June. Wendy said she’s happy that she can now keep her prospective romances under wraps, following the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show — “that person [doesn’t] have to come” visit the set and be exposed to public scrutiny, she said.

As we previously reported, the Emmy Award-winning show, which features celebrity gossip, entertainment news and pop culture hot topics, ended its run in 2022 after 14 years on the air. But Wendy has big plans in store including a restaurant with her manager, Will Selby, which will feature “oysters, caviar, and shrimp cocktail.” She also shared details on her plans for her upcoming podcast which she expects to drop “very soon.” She explained, “It feels really good because I can do anything, or nothing at all.”