Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.

The self-proclaimed foodie — who recently launched her own brand of Cravings mixes — announced she was expecting again back in August after trying IVF treatments. Wearing a pair of tulle Gucci underwear and a crop top, she snapped a selfie and explained the rest in the comments. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote, referencing a devastating miscarriage — which she later revealed was an abortion due to complications — nearly two years before.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she went on. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she also said in the announcement.

Chrissy and John have both paid tribute to their unborn third child, who they named Jack, via social media. Chrissy also bears a tattoo of his name, who was just 20 weeks old when he passed. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Sept. 22 amid on-going Roe V Wade backlash.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she then said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”