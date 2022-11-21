Sinbad Is Still Learning To Walk Two Years After Stroke, His Family Reveals

Jingle All the Way star Sinbad (b. David Adkins), 66, suffered a stroke on Oct. 25, 2020, and his family took to social media to update his fans on his current health. “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help,” the photo of the star using a walker read. “As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.” The caption also included a quote from the comedian himself that read, “Stay funky, stay blessed.”

Sinbad was told that some of his limbs were “dead”, but the family was happy to announce some of those limbs were “coming alive” again. He is currently learning how to walk again, and fighting through recovery. “I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,” the 66-year-old said via the website.

Following the Instagram post and Twitter post from his family, many of Sinbad’s fans took to the comments section to wish him well, including a message from actress Cree Summer, 53. “Sending gargantuan love and strength,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji. Another star to send love was Gabrielle Union, 50, who commented a series of red heart emojis. “Thank you for updating us! Praying for his FULL RECOVERY and just donated!”, one admirer added, while one wrote, “We love you OG!!!! No weapon formed against you will prosper!!!”

The family’s website, titled “The Journey Forward” goes into detail about Sinbad’s health scare that occurred two years ago. “On October 25, 2020, Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain,” the family wrote. “He was rushed into surgery at West Hills Medical Center that night where the doctor’s performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to the brain.” Later in the post, the Adkins family revealed that the star was admitted to the California Rehabilitation Institute in May 2021 to begin extensive physical therapy. And it wasn’t until Jul. 7, 2021, that Sinbad made “remarkable” progress and returned to his home.

Sinbad’s website also states that the costs to help him through therapy and more have exceeded “what insurance covers” and his family has asked for “support” in multiple ways. “We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way. All gifts will go to the Adkins Trust to help provide for Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle,” they wrote. They also thanked his fans and friends for their support and well wishes. “You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family,” the statement concluded.

The actor rose to fame during the 1990s when he appeared in films from First Kid, Houseguest, Good Burger, Coneheads, and many more. Some of his most famous costars include actor Dan Aykroyd, Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more. He has been married to Meredith Adkins since 2002, and they were first married from 1985 until 1992. They share two adult children including Royce Beckly Adkins, and Paige Adkins.