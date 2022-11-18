Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being In A ‘Hard Place’ Amidst Pete Davidson’s New Romance

Kim Kardashian shared a quote on her Instagram Story with an enigmatic message about how things could get better, on Friday, November 18. The SKIMS founder, 42, posted the quote, seemingly by Idil Ahmed, shortly after it was reported that her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, was dating Emily Ratajkowski, 31. Despite the message mentioning being in a “hard place,” it was about getting better.

The Story was very vague, but it did promise for everything to work out in the end. “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Rember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture,” the post read.

Since Pete and Kim split up in August, his new relationship with the model is the first person he’s been romantically linked to since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The Saturday Night Live alum’s romance with Emily was first reported earlier in November. Shortly after their relationship was first reported, they were seen on a date night together in Brooklyn. After starting her relationship with Pete, Emily has also “liked” one of Kim’s recent Instagram photos, showing love to her new beau’s ex.

Despite Kim’s cryptic message on her Story, sources close to her revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she “approves” of her ex’s new romance with EmRata. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him,” the insider said. “Kim thinks Emily is a wonderful woman and a good mother. She admires how hardworking she is. Kim truly appreciates any woman that can balance motherhood with a career because she knows how hard it is.”

Even though Pete and Emily have already made headlines, sources close to their relationship have told HL exclusively that it’s still very fresh for both of them. “Emily’s gone out with Pete a few times, it’s still very new at this point and she’s having fun and not putting any expectations or labels on it,” they said.