‘Family Karma’ Exclusive Preview: Amrit, Nicholas Reveal Challenges They Face With Interracial Gay Wedding

Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos are giving Family Karma fans an intimate look at their wedding planning this season, including the reality that Nick’s parents are not necessarily on board with their son marrying a man. The EXCLUSIVE Season 3, Episode 3 preview of Family Karma obtained by HollywoodLife, which can be seen below, gives a glimpse of that during a conversation with Amrit’s fully supportive parents. After Amrit, 35, and Nicholas said they would love to have Amrit’s parents involved in their venue shopping process, Amrit’s well-meaning mom seemed disappointed when Nick confirmed that his parents would not be as heavily involved in the wedding planning. “I just feel like how excited I am about it, I would want them also to get that feeling,” she stated.

“They’re more slowly getting to that excited part. Right now’s like [a] scared part for them,” Amrit responded. Giving his future in-laws a better understanding of his parents’ hesitation about the gay marriage, Nick added, “At one point when we were visiting with my parents, my mom broke down about saying, ‘You know, I know that you want me to act in a certain way about this and I just can’t.'” Amrit chimed in again, saying, “I think she said. ‘I don’t wanna lose you.'”

Although the story is heartbreaking to hear, Nick stayed positive about his situation in a confessional with the cameras. “For many Evangelical kids in my position, this is the end of the road. This is the point where mom and dad say, ‘We are rejecting you,'” he explained. “And my parents have explicitly said, ‘This is not the end of the road,’ and I’m, like, celebrating the fact that they will be at my wedding.”

At the end of the EXCLUSIVE preview of the upcoming episode, Amrit’s mom gave Nick some encouragement. “You’ll always be her son, right? And my son too, right?” she sweetly questioned.

Amrit and Nick have been together since 2012 and got engaged after Amrit got down on one knee in July 2021. “we said yes! … you saved me, njk,” Amrit captioned a slideshow of photos of the proposal and the following celebrations with his family. “who’s ready for a big gay indian wedding?!”

In addition to their wedding, Amrit and Nick will also open up about their desire to have a family of their own and toy with the idea of freezing their sperm during Season 3, according to Bravo.

Amrit previously revealed that he hopes to represent other gay people who may be going through similar struggles by being on the hit Bravo series. “The more that people are able to see our story and relate to us the better; it’s all about exposure. It’s all of us showing a person out there who maybe hasn’t come out or hasn’t mustered the courage — to show them, like, you can do the same thing,” he told Page Six in July 2021.

“Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you can’t have a big wedding and you can’t wear a tux and walk down the aisle with your mom,” he continued. “You can still have all of that. And that’s my goal. I want to show people that just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you can’t have it all.”

Family Karma debuted on Bravo in 2020 and gives “an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love, and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents,” according to its official bio. Season 3 debuted on Sunday, Nov. 6, and according to one of its stars, it is packed with drama. “As a friend group, I thought that there weren’t as many issues that came up,” newly single star Brian Benni told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I just didn’t realize the little things that people hold onto and the secrets and some of the chai [tea] being spilled and some of the drama I didn’t even really know about… even amongst our friend group and between the aunties.” He added, “I think everyone had their little cliques and secrets and just things that I wasn’t privy to, but I had to find out with everyone else.”

The third episode of Season 3 will debut on Sunday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.