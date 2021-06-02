‘Family Karma’ Premiere Preview: Vishal Reveals He’s In Therapy Amid Issues With Richa

Everyone’s showing up to Brian’s birthday party, and Vishal decides to have a candid chat with Bali about starting therapy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Family Karma’ season 2 premiere.

Family Karma is kicking off with Brian’s birthday party. Bali shows up to Brian’s birthday party in a sizzling black dress. She mentions her daughter, Anushka, stayed at home. Anushka’s going through a breakup so she’s not in the mood for a party.

More people continue to show up, including Shaira and Monica. Brian’s mother, Dharma, decides to vacuum during the party. You can never be too clean!

While the party assembles, Vishal takes a moment to talk to Bali. She asks him if he’s okay. “I don’t think I told you this, but I have started therapy. I’ve been expressing myself a lot more to her,” Visha says about his fiancee Richa.

Bali matter-of-factly says, “You love her. She is the person you want to be with.” Vishal replies, “Yeah. Give me some inspiration. How do you make it work?”

Bali has the best advice for Vishal. “Love is hard work. That’s it. And that’s how O’Malley and I base our relationship. We really just know that we want to be with each other, and that’s what you need to be sure about,” she tells Vishal.

According to the season 2 synopsis, there is a lot of drama ahead for Vishal and Richa. “After nine years of dating, Vishal and Richa are at a standstill. Struggling to handle his evolving relationship, Vishal’s behavior may cause him to lose the love of his life,” the synopsis says. As for Bali, she is balancing “being a mother to her 19-year-old daughter and a friend to all as she jumps between hanging out with the Aunties and their kids. In her personal life, Bali’s relationship with O’Malley continues to blossom.”

Vishal and Bali are among the returning cast members. Dillon Patel and Rish Karam have joined the cast of season 2. The second season of Family Karma premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.