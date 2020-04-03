‘Family Karma’ Preview: Monica & Brian Come Face-To-Face On Key West Trip After Her Rejection

Monica and Brian are in a weird place in their relationship but they’re still hanging out when the crew heads to Key West in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Family Karma.’

The Family Karma crew is heading to Key West in the April 5 episode so you know drama is going to go down. Monica’s coming along for some fun with the gang, and she’s acting like she’s staying for a year. You can never be too prepared for vacation! When she arrives, Brian offers her some rum and she refuses. She drank it once and totally “regretted” it. “I genuinely just don’t want to make an irresponsible decision, you know?” Monica explains in her confessional while sitting next to her dad.

The producer asks Monica if that’s because Brian will be on the trip. Monica stutters a bit and her dad asks, “Is it?” The producer asks Monica if she’s told her dad about what happened. Monica rejected Brian in the last episode because of his playboy ways. Monica says she hasn’t told her dad anything about what happened with Brian. “We need to have a conversation, I guess,” her dad muses.

Shaan’s cousin, Nehali, also shows up for the trip. The party bus soon arrives. Bali shows up at the last minute. While a Key West trip would seem like a fun getaway, Anisha is not really looking forward to the trip at all. “This Key West trip is my worst nightmare,” she says. She admits she is terrified of germs. Getting on a party bus doesn’t really help with that.

“Plus, I’m mad at half the people on this trip and I’m going to be on a bus with them. I think the bus is karma,” Anisha continues. She might be spot-on about that. Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Bravo.