Heidi Montag Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Husband Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag has given birth to her second child! The reality star, 35, and husband Spencer Pratt are parents another little boy which TMZ reported on Thursday, Nov. 17 at at “11:31 AM weighing 7lb and 9oz.” The Pratts are also parents to 4-year-old Gunner, who is officially a big brother. Per the outlet, the birth only took 45 minutes.

The pair confirmed they were pregnant again on June 1, 2022, after trying for 18 months. On her YouTube channe, Heidi documented their health struggles, including undergoing a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps, which are noncancerous growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that can possibly make becoming pregnant difficult.

Heidi shared the happy news in an interview, revealing she was shocked to find out she was pregnant. “Oh, my gosh. … I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called,” she said to Us Weekly. “And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago’,” she added.

At the time, her doctor also confirmed she was having a boy — which she later revealed in a gender reveal party. “So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked,” she exclaimed. As she already has a son, The Hills alum was expecting she would be pregnant with a girl this time — but was happy, of course, either way.

“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner. ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’” she explained. “But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy — when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”

Heidi and Spencer have been married for 15 years, tying the knot in Mexico way back in 2008 — just a year after dating. They later had a formal wedding celebration in Pasadena in 2009.