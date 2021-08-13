Heidi Montag Reveals She Was Hospitalized For Surgery To Help Conceive Baby No. 2 — Watch

Heidi Montag recently underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure in order to get pregnant and have another baby with husband Spencer Pratt.

Heidi Montag, 34, and Spencer Pratt, 37, are doing whatever it takes to have a second child. In a new YouTube video uploaded by The Hills: New Beginnings stars on Aug. 12, Heidi underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, during which non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed. The surgery, according to Heidi, was done so that the couple could get pregnant with their second child. They already share son Gunner Stone, 3.

“I’m excited, I’m all checked in,” Heidi said while outside the hospital. “I was feeling nervous last night about it but I’m excited today and I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” the mom of one added. Heidi then entered the facility, where she changed into a hospital gown and blue mask and relaxed in her room before the surgery.

Speaking to the camera beforehand, Heidi said doing the procedure is “perfect timing” and “meant to be.” The video then cut to Heidi in bed seemingly after the surgery, where she told her fans that she was “feeling really good” and “so happy that’s done.” Heidi went on to explain that she’s currently ovulating and could have intercourse with Spencer in two days. “So hopefully, this is the time. But just praying that it’s God’s timing.” Once she was released from the hospital, Heidi reunited with Spencer and Gunnar as the family of three grabbed a bite to eat together.

The MTV stars, who tied the knot in 2008, have been open about wanting to expand their family. In May, Spencer said on PeopleTV’s Reality Check that he and Heidi are “working as hard as possible” on baby No. 2. The Pratt Daddy founder also described the experience as “challenging” and said the couple has “tried different lifestyles and everything we could think of” but are “still working on that one.”

Back in February, Heidi shot down rumors that she was expecting her second child. “No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight,” she tweeted. Months prior, the reality star confessed that she was “thinking about” another baby after Gunner’s birthday in Oct. 2019. “Thinking about baby #2 …,” she simply posted on Twitter.