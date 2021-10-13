Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Kiss During Cute Pumpkin Patch Date With Son Gunner — Photos

‘The Hills’ stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt looked more loved up than ever when they stepped out for a day of family fun at a pumpkin patch.

Heidi Montag, 35, and Spencer Pratt, 37, packed on the PDA when they were spotted at a pumpkin patch with their son Gunner. The Hills stars were seen kissing as they posed in amongst the pumpkins for a day of Fall family fun. Heidi rocked a white long sleeve top, jeans, brown knee-high boots, and a red check vest. Her mini-me son looked adorable as he twinned with her in a red flannel top and jeans.

Meanwhile, Spencer cut a casual figure in a blue flannel top and grey shorts while cuddling up to this family. Too cute! The outing came just one week after the reality star opened up about the struggles he and Heidi were having with conceiving a second child. “I can’t imagine [this bringing us] closer together,” he told Us Weekly on October 5.

“[It’s] definitely [added] stress. It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship. We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.” The couple, who said ‘I do’, revealed they may have to “accept” the fact they might not give their four-year-old son, a younger sibling.

“Heidi was trying to prepare Gunner when we thought it would be easier. So now Gunner’s like, ‘You promised me’,” Spencer revealed. Heidi has also been vocal about her struggles with body image, particularly after her sister-in-law Stephanie Pratt blatantly body shamed her. Stephanie falsely claimed that Heidi was pregnant when she took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of Heidi in a bikini at the beach. “Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump,” she wrote.

A fan then commented on Heidi’s latest IG post, “Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u.” Spencer then replied, “Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed.” Others were quick to recognize just how “gross” Stephanie’s comments were. “Wait Stephanie is literally body shaming Heidi and joking saying she’s pregnant? That’s disgusting goes to show she’s never matured,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Thank you for being so body positive. I think motherhood and happiness look gorgeous on you.”