Spencer Pratt Claps Back After Sister Stephanie Body Shames Heidi Montag & Claims She’s Pregnant

‘The Hills’ fans are calling out Stephanie Pratt for her ‘gross’ behavior, after she body shamed Heidi Montag, falsely claiming she was pregnant.

Reality star Stephanie Pratt has come under fire for blatantly body shaming her sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, 34. The little sis of The Hills star Spencer Pratt, 37, falsely claimed that Heidi was pregnant, after she took to her Instagram Story on April 23 to share a pic of the blonde beauty in a bikini at the beach. “Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump,” she wrote. Stephanie also attacked her brother’s physique, sharing a shirtless snap of Spencer, writing, “I wonder what my brother is having.”

A fan then commented on Heidi’s latest IG post, “Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u.” Spencer then replied, “Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed.” Others were quick to recognize just how “gross” Stephanie’s comments were. “Wait Stephanie is literally body shaming Heidi and joking saying she’s pregnant? That’s disgusting goes to show she’s never matured,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Thank you for being so body positive. I think motherhood and happiness look gorgeous on you.”

Although Heidi didn’t directly address her sister-in-law’s comments, she took to Twitter to write, “Thanks for all the love.” Back in February, she spoke out about pregnancy speculation, tweeting, “No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight.” She and Spencer revealed they want their son, Gunner Stone Pratt, 3, to be a big brother, however she’s so not here for body shaming.

“I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet),” she captioned a series of Instagram pics, clapping back at people “speculating” about her weight. “I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying.”

Heidi, who has been married to Spencer for 12 years now, continued, “I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be bodyshamed! I love food and wine! I am going to enjoy my life!” This is the energy we need in 2021!