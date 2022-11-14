Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Hit The Field For Date Night At L.A. Rams Game: Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s latest date night took them onto the football field on Sunday, November 13. The famous couple attended the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in California, which ended in a loss for the home team. Blake, 46, and Gwen, 53, had a great tine and they even walked on the field before the game to greet some of the players.

Both Blake and Gwen dressed pretty stylish for the sports game. Blake wore a camouflage jacket over a black shirt with a pair of blue jeans. The Oklahoma native wore an Arizona Cardinals hat to support the team that won the game, by a score of 27-17.

Meanwhile, Gwen rocked a white puffy jacket with a matching turtleneck sweater and a pair of ripped blue jeans. The No Doubt singer added to her look with white shoes, a pair of sunglasses, and some cute jewelry including small gold hoop earrings. Gwen also carried a white clutch purse around her shoulder.

Once the game started, Gwen and Blake took their seats in a box section where they stood up to cheer for the Cardinals. Blake sweetly wrapped his arm around his wife as the pair sat in their seats during the more low-key moments in the game. These two really are so in love!

Blake and Gwen started dating during their time together on The Voice, and they got married in July of 2021. Gwen is a proud mom to her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale. Blake has become a stepdad to Gwen’s boys and he has great relationships with all three of them.

While he never had kids of his own, Blake previously admitted to simply falling in love with Gwen’s kids. “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he told PEOPLE in March.