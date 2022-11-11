Rihanna Snuggles Up To A$AP Rocky On Romantic Date Night After Savage X Fenty Show: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.

For the date night, Rihanna wore a black leather jacket with matching pants and black boots. The “Lift Me Up” singer also rocked a pair of black shades, as she pulled her braided brunette hair back in a high ponytail. A$AP matched his gorgeous woman with a black embellished leather jacket. The rapper’s look also included a pair of blue jeans and black shoes. He escorted Rihanna to their car to head home after the couple wrapped up their lovely date night.

The famous couple’s night out came days after Rihanna hosted her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, which is streaming now on Prime Video. While promoting the show on a red carpet, RiRi gushed over her five-month-old son to a reporter for Access Hollywood. “[It’s] not a chapter, it’s like a new book,” she said about having a baby. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” the “Umbrella” singer also said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”

HollywoodLife previously learned how A$AP has been supporting Rihanna, as she juggles being a new mom with preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” they added.

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed their relationship in late 2020, after dodging romance rumors since 2012. They announced the news of their first pregnancy in January 2022, with an epic baby bump photoshoot in NYC.