Jennifer Lopez Shares Exactly How She & Ben Affleck Reconnected After 20 Years & Her A-Rod Split

Jennifer Lopez held nothing back while discussing her relationship with Ben Affleck in a new interview with Vogue for the magazine’s Dec. 2022 interview. After ending their engagement in 2004, Ben and Jen got back together in the spring of 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two had kept in touch on and off over the years, but took things to the next level when Ben sent Jen an e-mail after the A-Rod engagement ended. He was giving her a heads up that he had been asked about her in an interview and had provided a “rave” response. The exchange led them to keep talking and eventually start visiting each other at their respective homes.

“Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” Jen admitted. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.” Unlike other exes who outgrow each other, Jen said that she and Ben were able to “find” one another after so many years apart.



“All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again,” she explained. “oes it exist? Is it real? All those questions I think everyone has. You go through all these relationships and you’re searching and you’re connecting and you’re disconnecting with people and you’re like, ‘God, is this just what life is? A carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride?’ And then it settles.”

Jen and Ben first got together in 2002 and were engaged by the end of that year. They called off their Sept. 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony, and ended their relationship four months later. Ben went on to have three children with Jennifer Garner, while Jen had twins with Marc Anthony. After they rekindled their relationship in 2021, Ben went on to pop the question in March 2022. They tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in July, followed by a more lavish ceremony with family and friends in August.