Alicia Silverstone & Stacey Dash Reunite To Recreate Iconic ‘Clueless’ Scene 27 Years Later

Reunited, and it feels so good! Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash mouthed along to some of their most iconic lines from Clueless in a new TikTok video that Stacey, 55, shared on Sunday, November 6. As the two recreated some of their most beloved lines from the 1995 comedy, Stacey referred to herself and Alicia, 46, as their characters’ names and said that they were best buds. “Forever Cher & Dionne BFFs,” she wrote on the video.

The two women looked like they had a blast re-enacting the classic scene. Alicia stunned in gray suit with a graphic t-shirt underneath. Stacey was beautiful in a green top. “Would you call me selfish?” Alicia lip-synced. “No. Not to your face!” Stacey responded, before music started playing, and the two of them danced along.

While they danced, one more of Stacey’s lines as Dionne was heard, but she didn’t appear to lip-sync it. “There goes your social life,” the line could be heard playing, as the two danced along. Of course, their late co-star Brittany Murphy was missed, and fans commented to show their love for the actress who died in 2009. “my heart just sunk for poor Brittany Murphy,” one fan wrote, and Stacey responded with a broken heart emoji.

While it’s been 27 years since Clueless hit theaters, Alicia hasn’t shied away from embracing her iconic role as Cher Horowitz. She’s sported the famed yellow-checkered blazer and skirt on plenty of occasions, whether it was for shows like Lip Sync Battle or simply for fun. She’s rocked plenty of Cher-inspired outfits over the years, and she’s recreated scenes a few times.

When the movie celebrated its 26th anniversary in July 2021, Alicia recruited her son Bear, 11, to lip-sync along with Dan Hedaya’s lines as Cher’s dad Mel for a hilarious TikTok video. The mother-son duo recreated the famous scene where Cher’s father disapproves of her Calvin Klein dress. More recently, the Batman And Robin actress posted a montage of Cher’s best moments to celebrate the movie’s 27th anniversary over the summer on TikTok. “27 years ago, a bad b***h was born,” she captioned the post. “Happy anniversary, Cher!”