Alicia Silverstone Dressed Up As Cher From ‘Clueless’ For ‘Lip Sync Battle’ & She Hasn’t Aged A DAY

How does Alicia Silverstone look exactly the same as she did in ‘Clueless’? Alicia rocked her yellow plaid miniskirt 23 years later on ‘Lip Sync Battle’, and it’s uncanny! See the clip here!

Sorry, did we just go back in time? How is it possible that Alicia Silverstone looks absolutely the same as she did when she played Cher Horowitz in Clueless 23 years ago? Alicia is about to kill it on Lip Sync Battle, if the promo for the latest season is any indication! Alicia wore her iconic yellow plaid skirt suit from Clueless to sing — what else? — Iggy Azalea and Charlie XCX‘s “Fancy”! Iggy wears that outfit and more of Cher’s getups in the 2014 “Fancy” video, making it the obvious choice for Alicia’s lip sync.

We can’t get over how good she still looks in this outfit! Alicia was just 18 when she played Cher in the ’90s classic, and yet, she can still pull it off at 41. We’re not the only fans excited about this. The whole house on the Lip Sync Battle set absolutely lost their sh*t when they saw Alicia! LSB co-host Chrissy Teigen even yelled, ““Modern-day Cher, this is amazing!” while jumping up and down. Excuse us while we halt production in the newsroom to watch Clueless in its entirety.

Other performances to look forward to on the upcoming season of Lip Sync Battle: Derek Hough and Nicole Sherzinger doing a tribute to Shania Twain — and a surprise appearance by Shania herself! Ramona Singer doing “Oops! I Did It Again!”, Melissa Gorga going Carrie Underwood with a baseball bat, Rachel Linsey and Ben Higgens from The Bachelorette, Karrueche Tran and Deon Cole, and so many more! We can’t wait!