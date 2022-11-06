Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.

The beauties accessorized with sunglasses and jewelry. Rihanna, who had her hair down, had a simple necklace around her neck as she held a black clutch purse, and Gigi, who had her hair up, added two gold necklaces and earrings as she carried a white purse. The latter also waved to cameras as she flashed a smile during the outing.

The dinner comes after Gigi has been making headlines for reportedly hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio. The blonde star and actor have apparently been getting to know each other but she hasn’t introduced him to her daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. “Gigi is still getting to know Leo, so introducing him to her daughter is not something she’s considering at this point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently.

“In fact, it isn’t even on her radar,” they added. “Gigi has a career that’s in full swing but being a mom to Khai comes first and foremost at all times. Although Gigi is single again, she’s not about to introduce everyone she meets to her baby girl.”

“Gigi feels like she would have to be very serious with somebody before she’d even consider bringing anybody around her daughter,” the source went on. “She’s extremely protective over Khai. Being a mom has completely shifted Gigi’s perspective when it comes to dating. It’s not just about her anymore. She has a child, and that baby comes before anybody else in her eyes.”

Meanwhile, like Gigi, Rihanna, who has been sharing epic photos of herself on Instagram, has also been focusing on being a mom. The “Umbrella” crooner recently welcome her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and has been working on balancing motherhood and her successful career as a musician and businessowner. “The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes Rocky. He’s her MVP,” a person close to the nine-time Grammy winner EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“He is such an amazing dad and partner to her; He is key in helping her do it all,” they continued. “And she has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”