Selena Reveals Her New Music Will Be About People She’s ‘Dated’ That The Public Doesn’t Know About

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her fourth studio album — and she’s ready to open up about her other romantic relationships (no, not Justin Bieber). “To be honest, I’m now telling stories that people don’t know. People I’ve dated that people don’t know,” the Disney alum, 30, said to Zane Lowe in a filmed interview special for Apple TV+ to promote her powerful new documentary film My Mind & Me. “Experiences I’ve had that people don’t know. I’ve created this private life that’s just mine,” she explained.

Selena Gomez reveals to @ZaneLowe the topics she’s exploring with her next studio album. #SG3 pic.twitter.com/SrTDk7GHlS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 5, 2022

“Now I have to tell these stories and people are going to ask a lot of questions…If I’m being completely honest it’s been really difficult. I’m really used to go going into a setting with the same people in my circle and banging out music,” she also said in front of the studio audience at the Apple Tower Theatre located in downtown Los Angeles.

Selena’s last major studio album was Rare, which she dropped in Jan. 2020. The lead single “Lose You To Love Me” was her first-ever number one hit, and detailed the end of her tumultuous on-again, off-again romance with Justin. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress and Canadian singer, 28, began dating as teens in 2011, finally ending things for good after a final split in 2018. She followed up “Lose You To Love Me” with “Look At Her Now” — a song about overcoming the triumphs of the relationship as she moves onto the next chapter of her life.

In conjunction with her film, Selena also released the song “My Mind & Me.” In the Alek Keshishian directed documentary, Selena bravely opened up about a psychotic breakdown in 2018 and revealed that she was diagnosed as bipolar. “I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centers,” Selena said to Rolling Stone when discussing the upcoming project. “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.” The Rare Beauty founder‘s goal of the film was to help others who may be struggling with their mental health, as well as spread awareness about mental health.