Quavo’s Assistant Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Shot In Same Altercation As Takeoff

Joshua “Wash” Washington, 23, was one of two people injured during the Houston shooting that killed Migos rapper Takeoff on Nov. 1, according to TMZ. The site reports that Wash, who lists himself as Quavo’s assistant on Instagram, was rushed to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” after the incident. Police did not reveal the identities of the two injured victims, although they did confirm that one of them was a 23-year-old male, which fits Josh’s description. The other victim was identified as a 24-year-old female.

Takeoff was the only fatality in the shooting. He died from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to the Harris County Medical Examiner. The shooting happened at at a bowling alley in Houston during the early hours (after 2:30 a.m.) of Nov. 1. Quavo was also in attendance at the time of the shooting, but emerged unscathed.

So far, no suspect has been publicly named in this case. However, Houston’s mayor vowed that justice will be served. “We will solve this case,” he said in a Nov. 1 press conference. “We will find the shooter or shooters.” Houston’s police sergeant also insisted that he wants to find “justice” for Takeoff’s family after this horrible tragedy.

Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle, has been absent from social media in the days since the shooting. However, third Migos member, Offset, quietly paid tribute to Takeoff, who is also his cousin. The rapper changed his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram to be of Takeoff. He has yet to release a full statement, though. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, paid tribute to the late 28-year-old by re-posting a tribute video on Twitter. She also has not released a full-length statement at this time, though. Celebrities have been flooding social media with messages mourning Takeoff since his tragic death.