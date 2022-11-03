Harry Styles Goes Shirtless In Sexy New Campaign For Gucci Collab: Photos

Image Credit: Mark Borthwick

Harry Styles never ceases to amaze us with his fabulous photoshoots and his latest campaign for Gucci may just be our favorite. The 28-year-old unveiled his new collaboration with Gucci when he posed shirtless, showing off his rock-hard abs and tattoos while wearing a pair of patterned pants.

The new Gucci HA HA HA campaign stars Harry looking sultry in a slew of photos. Our favorite photo pictured him wearing an orange and blue patterned two-piece set. In the photo, Harry showed off his bare, toned torso while trying to put his button-down shirt on with his arms above his head.

In another photo, Harry chose to go shirtless again, but this time, it was beneath a blazer. The singer wore a blue corduroy blazer with olive green lapels and opted out of wearing a shirt underneath. He styled the jacket with a pair of high-waisted, fitted dark green corduroy trousers, oversized sunglasses, black shoes, and a leather purse.

Aside from looking sexy with no shirt on, Harry looked dapper in a three-piece, gray plaid suit. He wore a fitted blue button-down shirt with a vest on top and threw on a matching blazer and matching flared trousers. A bowtie and leather shoes completed his classy ensemble. Another photo pictured Harry wearing black fitted flared trousers with a low-cut white tank top tucked in. He threw a beige pinstripe blazer on top and accessorized with glasses and a blue silk neck scarf.

Harry collaborated with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele on this HA HA HA collection which represents the “H” for Harry and the “A” for Alessandro. Harry gushed about his latest collaboration, “I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.