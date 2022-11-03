Dua Lipa Slays In Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots In Sexy Photos From Japan Trip

Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what the 27-year-old did in a new Instagram post. Dua posted a slideshow of photos from her trip to Japan when she rocked a plunging strappy black and white lace lingerie set that revealed ample cleavage. The singer styled the sexy outfit with a pair of tight black over-the-knee boots and a smokey eye.

Dua posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “~ japan miscellaneous ~” In the photo, she was crouched down on the floor while revealing her long, toned legs in a tiny black and white sheer mesh lingerie slip dress. The neckline of the dress featured skinny one-shoulder straps and an incredibly low neckline. She styled the mini dress with skintight, latex heeled boots and stunning glam.

Dua had her long, jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted to the side and added a burnt red smokey eye with thick eyeliner and a nude matte orange lip, tying her look together.

In another photo from her Japan trip, Dua rocked a black Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear ensemble featuring a plunging baggy blazer with no shirt or bra underneath. The jacket had a white collar with a low-cut V-neckline that showed off major sideboob and she styled the blazer with baggy black pants, silver hoop earrings, and a Chanel 1990s Navy Caviar CC Tote Bag from Amore Tokyo.

Dua has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these looks, she just posted a photo wearing a gold fringe knit two-piece set while aboard a yacht. She wore a plunging Proenza Schouler Beaded Hand Crochet Cardigan with nothing underneath, styled with a pair of matching high-waisted Proenza Schouler Beaded Hand Crochet Pants. She accessorized her look with Gold Moon Earrings and a Chain Belt Marine Serre, a Moya Jewellery Daniela Belt, an Alan Crocetti Mascot Necklace, Lu.Goldie Delphine Sunglasses in Maple, and a Givenchy Mini G-Hobo Bag.