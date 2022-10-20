Shop The Go-To Shoe Of The Season That Celebs Like Dua Lipa Can’t Stop Wearing

Image Credit: Fitz/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is officially here and we are absolutely ecstatic about the bonfires, pumpkin-flavored beverages, and Halloween-related fun that is ahead of us. Everyone knows that fall is the unofficial official boot season, and this year’s big trend amongst celebrities and influencers alike is none other than the classic cowboy boot.

International pop star and award-winning singer Dua Lipa took to her Instagram last month in an adorable mini skirt, showing off her seemingly endless legs, and a pair of tall cowboy boots. Lipa isn’t the only star rocking these boots either, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted out and about looking rodeo ready. Getting a pair of cowboy boots for ourselves is officially a must, and these Western Cowgirl Boots from Amazon check all of the boxes.

Western Cowgirl Boots: $46 – $58 – Buy it on Amazon

We’re not sure exactly where Lipa got her pair, but we are sure that these Western Cowgirl Boots look pretty identical to them, and start at just $46. Featuring the classic cowgirl look, these Western boots are beautifully embroidered and come in 4 fun colors: black, tan, brown, and burgundy. No need to worry about animals being harmed in the making of these boots as they are made from high-quality synthetic leather.

Buying boots can be a difficult process. These types of shoes often make your feet sweaty and can be uncomfortable to wear if you’re not used to them. However, these common issues don’t occur with this pair of Western Cowgirl Boots. The shoes contain a soft synthetic lining that completely whisks away sweat and gives a cushiony pillow-like feel with each step.

Related Link Related: Orazio Rispo: 5 Things To Know About DJ Seen Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

With nearly 1,500 ratings on Amazon, these boots maintain an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars. One 5-star rater and verified purchaser left a review saying these boots are ‘beautiful and comfortable.’

“Love, love, love these boots. I’ve received so many compliments, I’ve lost track. I was nervous about the fit but it was pretty close…The thigh area fits to my liking. Not too tight or big. I wear these to concerts, parties and even grocery shopping. I’m looking forward to buying more. I would definitely recommend them.”

While Dua Lipa likely spent a small fortune on her adorable boots, we are happy to report that these Western Cowgirl Boots are the perfect dupe and can be ordered from Amazon for as low as $46. Fall officially starts on the 22nd so you’ll want to run over to Amazon and order your pair now!