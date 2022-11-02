‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein Secretly Married Girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy

Ronen Rubinstein, 28, is married! The 9-1-1: Lone Star revealed he secretly got hitched to his girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy, in August, in a new interview. “I’m very out there to the world and I really let the fans in and I’ve built a tremendous bond with them,” Ronen told Hello! magazine. “But we wanted to hold on to a little bit of privacy, especially for something so intimate and so personal.”

The wedding only had 30 guests in attendance, according to Jessica, who also spoke with the outlet. “We wanted to be married so badly and we didn’t really know when, how, where and why and in the end we planned it really quickly. My cousin has lots of acres of land just outside of Calgary with horses and cows and it’s a gorgeous property, and he was very kind and he said yes when I asked him if we could get married there,” she said.

The beauty also discussed the details of her wedding dress, which was a gorgeous sleeveless choice with a plunging front. “I actually got it at Macy’s,” she revealed. “It didn’t have a price tag on, it just happened to be my size and I really love the 3D trend and my dress has these leaves and it was very whimsy — and we love whimsical things — so I bought it, and it definitely matched that farm chic vibe.”

The bride and groom revealed emotions were high during the ceremony and Ronen admitted that he was “crying and lost control” when he saw his soon-to-be wife. “One of Jessica’s best friends played an Elvis song on the violin as Jess was walking down the aisle and all of our family were there, and it was just beautiful,” he said.

Amid the new interview that confirmed the wedding, Ronen took to Instagram to share the wedding photos from the magazine’s spread. One showed off their “sustainable wedding rings” and another showed them smiling at each other in while wearing their wedding attire, which also included a dark vest over a striped button-down top and black pants for Ronen. “Wifey,” he captioned the loving snapshot