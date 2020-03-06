‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Ronen Rubinstein Teases TK’s Fate After Getting Shot & What It Means For ‘Tarlos’

Will TK die in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ after unexpectedly getting shot in the latest episode? Ronen Rubinstein told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why fans should be worried even if he does live.

The question that most 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are dying to get answered, following last week’s jaw-dropping episode in which TK got shot in the chest, is… will he die? Ronen Rubinstein wouldn’t reveal that much when he stopped by HollywoodLife‘s LA office to discuss the 2-hour season finale, which airs on March 9, but he did tell us how this incident will impact everything else moving forward. “I think fans should be a little worried about the future of TK. I think both mentally and physically,” Ronen told us EXCLUSIVELY. And as much as we tried to squeeze it out of him, Ronen wouldn’t — and couldn’t — reveal whether or not TK lives. But he did tell us that he’s still rooting for TK and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) romance, while revealing how this incident would likely affect their romance if TK survives.

While Ronen did tell us that Carlos’ visit to TK in the hospital was a “beautiful scene”, he elicited some fear in us about what could be coming next for the show’s most popular couple. “I think if TK lives, it might only complicate things even more for them. I think it might have TK maybe questioning, really, what’s going on in his life because this is now the second incident that’s happened to him this season involving a near-death situation. And again, everything is still pretty fresh between them.” Obviously, the second incident Ronen was referring to was TK’s drug overdose in NYC, before he and dad Owen (Rob Lowe) moved to Texas.

Plus, TK was shot and last week’s episode ended with him in a coma, so as Ronen pointed out, “We don’t know how or if he’s going to wake up. And if he does wake up, we don’t know if he’s going to be fully functioning.” But regardless, Ronen hopes TK’s romance with Carlos is “his priority.” He further told us, “And I always say this — selfishly. I do hope that he’s like, ‘I want Carlos in my life.’ Because I think we’re representing and portraying such a beautiful relationship on television. And the chance to just play with it even more and to explore it even more… I’m always hoping for more ‘Tarlos’.”

However, as much as we love ‘Tarlos’, too, Carlos isn’t the only one worrying about TK. Owen will also be dealing with some heavy emotions in the season finale. “It’s probably the most traumatic thing that could happen to a parent,” Ronen said of Owen seeing his son get shot right in front of him. And now, TK is facing death.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out whether or not TK lives. Ronen told us we’ll discover his character’s fate in the first hour of the season finale on Monday. Fans will “find out in the first hour,” he told us.

The 2-hour season finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Monday, March 9 at 8pm on FOX.