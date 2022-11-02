Lauren Graham Breaks Silence On Peter Krause Split 1 Year Later: We Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’

It’s been over a year since Lauren Graham, 55, and Peter Krause, 57, split, and now that some time has gone by, the Gilmore Girls actress said she can now see that they probably weren’t the best partners for each other. The 55-year-old actress told PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday, Nov. 2, “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”

Lauren, who first met Peter while appearing on an episode of Caroline In The City in 1995, said they “had such a good time together” that it probably made her overlook their differences. She explained, “I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

Fifteen years after meeting in 1995, Lauren and Peter began dating in 2010 — after they started playing siblings on NBC’s Parenthood. And their love lasted a long time. In fact, they were together for more than a decade, but their relationship hit a rough patch during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an April 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lauren said, “I think the reentry was more difficult.” She explained that Peter quarantined with his 21-year-old son, Roman, while she was away working, and when she returned, things were different. “It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.'”

Then, in June 2022, it was confirmed that Lauren and Peter had quietly split one year prior — just a couple months after her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But now, Lauren is focusing on her new book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, which helped her navigate through her heartbreak and comes out on Nov. 15. She recently told PEOPLE, “I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me. I was like, ‘OK, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.”