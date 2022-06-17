Lauren Graham ‘Quietly’ Splits From Peter Krause After More Than 10 Years Together

Parenthood fans, prepare to be devastated: Lauren Graham, 55, and Peter Krause, 56, are no longer a thing. The couple, who got together while filming the beloved NBC drama from 2010 to 2015, “quietly ended their relationship last year,” according to Lauren’s rep who spoke to People. (HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars to independently confirm)

The ending of their romance reflects the level of privacy they maintain throughout the decade they were together. Rarely were they spotted on red carpets or major Hollywood events together – though they looked marvelous when they did grace us with their loving glow – and often kept hush-hush about their relationship when they were asked about it. So what went wrong for Adam and Sarah Braverman?

As of now, the circumstances around the breakup remain unclear. Though together for so long, the two never officially tied the knot, an issue Ellen DeGenerous brought up to Lauren during a 2014 interview when asked about the couple’s future. “I never know how to answer this question,” the Gilmore Girls star replied. “I don’t know. We’re really happy,” she continued. “I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, ‘Aren’t we married already really?'” And the time, she told Ellen their relationship was “good the way it is.” Obviously, things changed.

Still, the two it made a good go of things during the Covid quarantine. In a more recent interview with Ellen, Lauren talked about ways the 9-1-1 kept things lively during a scary time. “Peter started a thing, I guess to make COVID life fun,” Lauren shared, “where he’d go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he’d call it ‘COVID corner’ as if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or a place to visit or a place to show the guests.” Hey, we all did what we could to keep things interesting!