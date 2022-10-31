‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Breaks Silence After Allegedly Being Attacked Outside A NYC Comedy Show

Chris Redd finally spoke out and addressed the reports that he was attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in an Instagram Story on Sunday, October 30. The comic, 37, revealed that he was making a quick recovery and said that he would be hitting the road again soon, and he assured fans who had tickets to shows that were canceled, that he’d be making it up again soon.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he was thankful for the kind words since the incident on his Instagram Story. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!” he wrote, per People. “I’m OK and healing fast!”

At the end of his update, Chris also clapped back at reports that he was robbed during the incident, but he appeared to take the claims humorously. “NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!! Y’ALL WILL JUST WRITE ANYTHING,” he wrote.

Before he explained that he wasn’t robbed, the SNL alum seemed excited about being able to perform again soon. “For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I’ll be up and talking some good s**t very soon,” Chris wrote.

The attack took place on Wednesday, October 26. Following the attack, Chris was scheduled to perform at New York’s City Winery as well as the Comedy Cellar. The City Winery show was canceled “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.” He also didn’t perform at a scheduled appearance at the Comedy Cellar as he was recovering.

Besides the attack, Chris is gearing up to release his upcoming HBO Max special Why Am I Like This? The special is expected to hit the streamer on November 3. Chris did share one of his jokes on his Instagram days after the attack, with a caption that said, “I love you all.” Tons of fans and fellow comics shared well-wishes for him.