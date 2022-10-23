Kim Kardashian Channels Aaliyah In Bikini After Plane Couldn’t Land In Vegas For Birthday

Kim Kardashian wasn’t about to let a little thing like not being able to land a plane ruin her 42nd birthday! The reality star and makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Oct. 22 to reveal she was taking sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet to Las Vegas to ring in her big day when wind conditions forced her to turn around and land back in Los Angeles. Of course, Kim looked absolutely incredible while making the announcement!

Rocking a glittering silver bikini top, matching joggers and a wide, diamond-encrusted choker, ala Aaliyah, Kim was all smiles despite the inclement weather. And, according to her captions, the plan was to have a birthday dinner at celeb hotspot Carbone and then catch Usher in concert at his Vegas residency. However, the always resourceful mother-of-four made lemonade out of lemons and continued to celebrate herself by taking the shindig mobile on a “party bus” and stopping by In & Out to grab some of their famous burgers.

Kim was celebrating her latest orbit around the sun as a single gal, with her romance with Pete Davidson hitting the skids in August. Meanwhile, her ex Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in 2020, reacted to his Kim’s recent reveal that she had sex with Pete in front of a fireplace. The “Gold Digger” rapper went on another inflammatory tirade when he stopped by the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday, Oct. 16, and during it, he brought up Kim’s episode of The Kardashians where she dished on intimate details about her former romance with the comedian. As fans know, Kanye’s rants can be unclear at times, but it also appeared he was connecting the attention around the fireplace anecdote to “Jewish Zionists.”

In case you missed the episode of The Kardashians featuring Kim’s fireplace sex story, the makeup mogul was chilling with her grandmother, MJ Shannon, when she dished, “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Moments before the outburst on Kim and Pete, Kanye said, “First of all, we are Semite, we Jew, so I can’t be antisemite.” The references to both “Jewish Zionists” and “antisemite” come after the Grammy winner had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended last week after making antisemitic posts.

Kim, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye, filed for divorce from him in February 2020. She dated the former Saturday Night Live funnyman from October 2021 through this past August.