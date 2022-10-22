Sophia Grace, 19, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child: Watch

They grow up so fast! Sophia Grace Brownlee revealed she is pregnant via her YouTube channel on Saturday Oct. 22. The 19-year-old British singer, who gained fame in 2011 for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, said she is 21 weeks along. “The reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe,” she explained.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” Sophia added. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

The artist, who told ET last December that she had been in a relationship with a boyfriend for the past two years, said she underwent a 20-week ultrasound and that “everything was fine, thank God.” Sophia also said she knows the sex of the baby and will be announcing it soon. “I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video,” she said. “So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that.”

She then gave a peek at her growing baby belly, saying, “not too big at the moment!” AS for hearing the heartbeat for the first time at 17-weeks, Sophia gushed, “That was literally so cool because it’s like, mad to think that there’s literally another like, life inside of you, so that was super cool.”

Meanwhile, Sophia and her cousin Rosie reunited with Ellen DeGeneres on the May 11 episode of the final season of the talk show. A montage showed the adorable pair’s best moments from their numerous appearances, and they even closed out the show by singing “Super Bass,” the song they covered as kids in a viral video that brought them to Ellen in the first place!