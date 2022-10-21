Mandy Moore Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith: See 1st Photos

Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith! The happy couple welcomed their second child together and announced the happy news on Friday, Oct. 21 via her Instagram page. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” she penned in her caption, including a sweet black and white photo of the proud new parents and their son. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!” she also said.

Back in June, the actress and her musician beau, who also share two-year-old son August Harrison, announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post that featured a snap of August, who goes by Gus, in an adorable t-shirt that read, “Big Brother.” Mandy went on to say how she is ecstatic for the baby’s arrival. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start,” she captioned the post. “And are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” She added, ““Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother.”

Taylor also shared the photo of Gus to his Instagram, reiterating the “best big brother” part and adding that Mandy would be the “best mom of two.” He gushed in the caption, “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

Mandy and Taylor, who is the frontman for the American folk-rock band Dawes, got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in the actress’ backyard in Pasadena. Three years later, in February 2021, the couple welcomed Gus. “Gus is here,” Mandy wrote at the time on social media. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”