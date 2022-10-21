Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel, 10, From School in Sweet Father-Son Photo

Ben Affleck, 50, was spotted picking up his youngest child, Samuel, 10, from school in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21, officially letting the weekend commence. Ben was dressed for cooler fall weather in washed-out black jeans, a black tee, and a cozy gray jacket. He held a coffee in his right hand and held onto his son’s hand with his other. Meanwhile, Samuel looked adorable in his school clothes, which consisted of blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie with a white lightning bolt printed on the left chest. He carried both a brown messenger bag and a lunchbox with him.

Ben was pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 19 walking out of school with his mom, 50-year-old Jennifer Garner. He held hands with the 13 Going On 30 star, showing once again that he’s not too old to show some affection to his parents. He wore a pair of navy blue joggers and a green polo shirt, while his gorgeous mother donned light blue jeans, a light blue button-down blouse, and white sneakers.

Samuel’s sighting with his father came shortly after an insider told HollywoodLife that Ben has been stepping up to the plate when it comes to his and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez‘s, children as she films a new movie. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY. And although he’s super busy with his own career, the insider also noted that Ben is “very zeroed in on being the best family man” and that “it’s a role he loves.” Ben shares Samuel and two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and became the stepfather of Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, when they tied the knot over the summer.

Ahead of the special nuptials, another person close to the Deep Water actor revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that Ben has a “special bond” with 53-year-old Jennifer’s kids. “The bond is very strong and genuine,” they gushed. “It helps that his kids have been just as welcoming to Max and Emme because they’ve all become fast friends.” A second source added, “Ben has developed a special bond with Max and [Emme] has warmed up to him so much. It is important for JLo that Max has a male figure in his life all the time because it makes him feel safe.”

The sources’ words were only confirmed when Ben was spotted taking Emme and Seraphina costume shopping for Halloween in September. A few weeks later, he was seen walking Samuel to school. It looks like Ben has both his movie roles and parenting roles completely handled.