WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents

Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

No cause of death was revealed at the time of this announcement. Wrestling fans shared condolences and grief following this news. “No parent should have to bury their child. My condolences to Kevin Nash and his family after the loss of his son, Tristen, at only 26 years of age,” said wrestling personality/commentator/podcaster Jason Solomon. “I cannot imagine what he’s going through; no parent should have to face the pain of outliving their child,” tweeted the Gorilla Position podcast. “All the very best to the entire family at this awful time.”

As many pointed out online, the news of Tristen’s death comes on the day that Scott Hall, the WWE Hall of Famer and close friend to Kevin Nash, would have celebrated his birthday. Scott was 63 when he passed away in March following complications following hip surgery. Scott would have turned 64 today (Oct. 20).

The podcast mentioned in the Nash family statement was Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, which was launched in July 2022. The first episode detailed Kevin’s relationship with Scott Hall. In the early 1990s, Kevin and Scott portrayed the characters Diesel and Razor Ramon in the World Wrestling Entertainment (then the World Wrestling Federation.) Kevin would hold the World Championship while Scott, particularly with his matches with Shawn Michaels, brought prestige and respect to the Intercontinental championship.

Hall and Nash would leave the WWF for World Championship Wrestling. While performing under their own names, Hall and Nash would help revolutionize the pro-wrestling industry as part of the New World Order. Aligning with Hulk Hogan, the nWo would inject an edgier attitude into Monday nights, resulting in the WWE adapting into what is now known as “The Attitude Era.”

Hollywood Life extends its condolences to the Nash family during this time.