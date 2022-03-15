Scott Hall: 5 Things To Know About The WWE Star Who Reportedly Died From Surgery Complications

The 63-year-old wrestling legend was taken off life support after suffering multiple heart attacks following a surgical procedure.

Scott Hall has died at 63-years-old after facing complications from a surgery on Monday March 14, according to TMZ. The WWE star was hospitalized and placed on life support on Saturday March 12. His family announced that they’d made the difficult decision to take him off life support after gathering with Scott. His death is a major loss to the wrestling world, and fans will remember his legacy for years to come.

Shortly after his death was announced, WWE released a statement on their website that included information about the wrestler’s achievements and extended condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Find out everything you need to know about Scott here.

1. Scott’s stage name was Razor Ramon

Scott had a few different stage names early in his career, and he even wrestled under his own name during his time in the now-defunct WCW. Scott joined the WCW in 1989, and he bounced around a few other wrestling organizations, before he was brought into the WWF (now WWE) as Razor Ramon. He was typically nick-named “The Bad Guy,” and he became known for his gangster-inspired persona, per IMDb. His finishing move was a play on his name: “The Razor’s Edge.”

2. He’s a member of the WWE Hall of Fame

With a career spanning over 30-years, Scott had been a strong presence in the wrestling world. His first span in the WWE lasted from 1992 to 1996, before he went to various other organizations. He later returned to the company for a very short time in 2002, before splitting to move through multiple other promoters. Still, he garnered much respect within the community, and he was named as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, and he was inducted again as a member of New World Order in 2020, per PWInsider.

3. He has two kids, one of whom is a wrestler himself

Scott was married three times to two different women. His first wife was Dana Burgio, whom he was with from 1990 to 1998, before remarrying again 1999 and divorced again in 2001. His third marriage was to Jessica Hart in 2006, and the pair split after one year. From his first marriage, Scott had a son Cody Hall, 30, and a daughter Cassidy Lee, 26. Cody has followed in his dad’s footsteps and become a pro-wrestler himself. After beginning his career in 2012, Cody has fought in a number of different leagues, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling Noah.

4. He won championships for the WWE and WCW

Perhaps Scott’s biggest accomplishment was his holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship title four times during the 90s, when he was performing under the name Razor Ramon. He defeated Rick Martel in a 1993 Battle Royal for the vacated title. He went on to take back the title on three more occasions, with his last victory for the belt coming in October 1995.

He also won numerous titles during his time in the WCW, including seven tag team championships (six of which were with his friend Kevin Nash). Scott also won WCW World Television Championship and the WCW United States Champ, per the WWE.

5. Scott was hospitalized for a broken hip before he was placed on life support

Scott’s passing came after a brief stay in the hospital after he suffered a hip injury. He had undergone a hip replacement surgery, which led to a blood clot becoming loose and leading to further troubles, according to PWTorch. The wrestler suffered three heart attacks which led to him being hospitalized and placed on life support in Georgia.

Scott’s friend and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash shared the news that while his family gathered, they would take Scott off of life support in an Instagram post, where he also paid tribute to Scott. . “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” he wrote. “As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again.”