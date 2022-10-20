Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Death: ‘Your Soul Is Shining Bright’

Jamie Foxx is remembering sister DeOndra Dixon. The Oscar-winner, 54, shared a touching tribute to his late sis on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 19, marking two years since she passed away at 36 years old in 2020.

The Texas native honored DeOndra, who was a beloved member of the Down Syndrome community, with a handful of glowing photos. In the snaps, she beamed for the camera, hugged her big brother, and generally appeared to light up the room.

Jamie’s post was paired with a heartfelt caption, which said, “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs.” The Ray lead went on, telling followers, “I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever.”

The singer-actor shared news of DeOndra’s death on Oct. 26, 2020. At the time, Jamie took to social media to tell fans, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces…” He used some delicate language, explaining how his “Beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned” out of life. He explained, “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

Jamie offered a family update via a Dec. 2020 interview with Extra! Talking about the mourning process, he told host Rachel Lindsay, “You know what? We are getting along. Earlier, when it happened, it was so abrupt.” “It was so much pain, man,” he went on, adding, “We will remember and will continuously remember her in a joyous way.”

DeOndra wasn’t only an inspiration to her family. She was made an Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 after years of competing in the Special Olympics. After finishing high school in Texas in 2002, DeOndra relocated to California to be with Jamie and the rest of the family, and also continued her work as an advocate for disabled people.

Jamie explained what makes his sister so amazing back in a 2011 interview with People. In it, he said, “One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered. There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”