Jamie Foxx Mourns Heartbreaking Death Of His Sister, 36: ‘My Heart Is Shattered Into A Million Pieces’

Jamie Foxx’s beloved sister Deondra has sadly passed away. The Oscar winning actor made the devastating announcement, while calling the Down Syndrome ambassador a ‘bright light.’

Jamie Foxx has revealed that his younger sister Deondra Dixon has died. The 52-year-old actor shared the sad news via an Oct. 26 Instagram post, showing photos you can see here of the 36-year-old, where she had a bright smile on her face in every snapshot. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces…my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…I say transitioned because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light,” Jamie began in the heartfelt caption.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money,” he shared about how Deondra could outdo singer Chris Brown‘s legendary dancing skills. “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends.”

“From dancing in the blame it video…to Dancing on the Grammys…And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome…from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand…to serenading us with all of her music…Deondra you have left A hole in my heart,” Jamie continued, ” But I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me…I love you with every ounce of me…our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love…and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,” Jamie asked of his fans. He did not disclose Deondra’s cause of death.

In Deondra’s profile on the Global Down Syndrome website — of which she became their ambassador in 2011 — she wrote, “I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky. I started participating in Special Olympics when I was in the 6th grade. I participated in the Special Olympics for over 9 years and won many awards and medals.”

She went on to proudly add about Jamie, “My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!” At the time, Deondra noted that she lived with her parents, brother and sister in Thousand Oaks, CA, after moving there from her native Texas. She wrote, “I moved to California after I finished high school to live with my brother Jamie Foxx and the rest of my family. There is so much love.”