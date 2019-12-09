Jamie Foxx, his daughter, Annalise, and his ex, Kristin Grannis, looked as though they were having a grand time while attending a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game!

Jamie Foxx, 51, took time out of his busy schedule to enjoy some downtime with his family! On Dec. 8, the Oscar winning actor was spotted at a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game in LA with two very special guests. Jamie was joined by his 11-year-old daughter, Annalise, and former partner, Kristin Grannis, 42, as they cheered on the Rams to a winning matchup; finishing out the game with a score of 28-12. The trio munched on a number of snacks, including soft drinks Sprite and Coca-Cola.

The sighting comes after his August 2019 split from actress Katie Holmes, 40. The pair dated for a number of years, but confirmed they went their separate ways by the end of the summer. Since then, Jamie has been spotted with a number of ladies, leaving fans to wonder about his relationship status. In October 2019, the actor’s social media gave fans a few hints about his personal life, as he continued to leave a slew of flirty comments on singer Sela Vave‘s, 21, Instagram page, leaving the songstress a message that read, “Kill em din!!”

Recently, however, fans believe another lady has walked into Jamie’s life. Natalie Friedman, 29, has been posting quite a number of snaps and video of the Ray star, a major difference from his usually private personal life. On Nov. 18 Natalie, a YouTube star and comedian, shared a slew of IG photos from a 2019 Halloween party where she appeared to be Jamie’s date. They posed together in a series of photos and in an IG video even did a sexy “Riverdance” in their costumes. She captioned the post, “Alright I’ll post these Halloween pictures 3 weeks late. Let me get these in real quick before it’s 2020. 💀.” Just weeks before 2020, though, Jamie is definitely making time for his adoring family.

While not much is known about his former partner Kristin, the pair appear to have had an amicable split and remain good friends. Along with 11-year-old Annalise, Jamie has 25-year-old daughter, Corinne, with whom he’s attended red carpet events even introduced her as Miss Golden Globe in 2016! Family is, clearly, very important to Jamie and fans love to see him out with them every chance he gets!