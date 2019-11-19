Jamie Foxx, 51, & Rumored Girlfriend Natalie Friedman Do Sexy River Dance After Katie Holmes Split

Jamie Foxx’s rumored girlfriend Natalie Friedman has been sharing lots of photos and videos of her together with the actor. They even did a sexy Irish dance at a Halloween party.

If comedian and YouTube star Natalie Friedman is Jamie Foxx’s new squeeze, he sure doesn’t seem to mind that she’s posting up a storm of photos and videos with the 51-year-old Oscar winner. He and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes, 40, reportedly broke up in early summer and throughout their six year romance there were hardly any pics of them together. However Natalie, 29, is posting plenty. On Nov. 18 she shared a bunch of IG photos from a 2019 Halloween party where she appeared to be Jamie’s date. They posed together in a series of photos and in an IG video even did a sexy “Riverdance” style jig in their costumes. She captioned it, “Alright I’ll post these Halloween pictures 3 weeks late. Let me get these in real quick before it’s 2020. 💀.”

Jamie has showed up on Natalie’s Instagram numerous times since his breakup with Katie. He first popped up on her IG on July 8 posing next to Natalie at a party and she captioned it, “Up til dawn with these legends 🗣@iamjamiefoxx @hahadavis.” On Sept. 11 she shared and IG photo standing in between Jamie and tennis star Serena Williams and wrote, “In the middle of greatness. 🙌🏽@serenawilliams @iamjamiefoxx.” Things seemed to get more personal with a series of photos she she shared on Oct. 4 of just the two of them hanging out and making goofy poses, captioning it “Foxx, I don’t know if they ready 💣.” Then on Oct. 19 Natalie shared a video of them out partying together with a group of friends in New York City.

On Oct. 23 Natalie shared Instagram photos posing next to Jamie at a L.A. movie screening, with one showing her lovingly leaning in to him. “Just Mercy screening. Incredible film, highly recommend everyone go see it on Christmas. Bryan Stevenson is nothing short of a hero.🙏 Jamie’s work is outstanding in this film. I’m so inspired to do meaningful and impactful work such as all the actors did in this film,” she captioned the photos. So Natalie has spent a lot of time with Jamie throughout the month of October.

Actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, recently shot down rumors that she was dating Jamie after they were photographed together at a Hollywood event and some thought they looked cozy. She posted a photo to her Instagram on Nov. 15 from the same event standing in between rapper Wale and Jamie. “Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem,” she joked.