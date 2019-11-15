Jamie has most recently been linked to 21-year-old singer Sela Vave and 26-year-old model Dana Caprio.

Jamie Foxx, 51, and Kate Beckinsale, 46, would make for one sexy couple! The pair seemed to be fairly cozy at at the Golden Globe Ambassadors party at Catch in West Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 14. Jamie had his arm around the brunette, as she snuggled up next to him as they posed for photos together. Adding to speculation, Jamie comfortably had his hand on Kate’s lower back as singer Tyrese also jumped in for a group shot. Both were dressed to the nine’s for the lavish evening event, as Kate sported a sexy black dress with cutout details, a seductive smokey eye and a sleek high pony tail. For his part, Jamie was dapper in a burgundy velvet blazer and classic black turtleneck.

Kate and Jamie are, conveniently, both single: Jamie’s six-year romance with Katie Holmes, 40, came to an end in August and Kate hasn’t been linked to anyone since her fling ended with Pete Davidson, 25 in April. Recently, Jamie has been rumored to be dating singer Sela Vave, 21, which he later denied and insisted he’s simply helping with her music career. The actor was also suspected to be involved with 26-year-old model Dana Caprio after they were spotted flirting at a Halloween party. Also of note, Kate’s divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman, 46, was finally made official at the beginning of the month, but the couple split over four years ago.

Kate shared a photo of her and Jamie on Instagram Nov. 15, quickly clarifying the rumors. “Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck,” she captioned a photo with Jamie and actor Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.” Adewale, who is the star of Farming, also shared the snaps adding “Great time had @ HFPA 2020 party @goldenglobes last night @katebeckinsale @iamjamiefoxx” — making the situation between Jamie and Kate look pretty, erm, friendly!

While Kate made her relationship status pretty clear in the comments, fans were still loving the idea of she and Jamie as a couple! “You guys would have the prettiest babies! Gorgeous couple!” one commented, while another joked “But it’s Instagram Kate….You MUST be dating all of them.”