Dana Caprio: 5 Things To Know About Model, 26, Sparking Romance Rumors With Jamie Foxx, 51

After his quiet split from Katie Holmes and rumored relationship with Sela Vave, Jamie Foxx has seemingly moved on to Dana Caprio. Here’s what you should know about the model sparking dating rumors.

Jamie Foxx, 51, seems to have been moving on from ex Katie Holmes, 40, rather quickly since their split in May 2019. While the Oscar winning Ray actor has been linked to singer Sela Vave, rumors are now swirling that the multi-hyphenate performer has now set his sights on 26-year-old model, Dana Caprio. The pair have been seen getting pretty flirty on Instagram, and were even spotted at a Halloween party together, according to Us Weekly. Before this relationship starts to heat up, here are five things you should know about Dana.

1) She’s a signed model. While Dana isn’t a renowned model, she has been signed with a reputable agency. Dana is represented by Wilhelmina Models — with offices in New York and Los Angeles, according to her Instagram bio.

2) Dana describes herself as a fitness model. The 26-year-old has a slew of stunning pictures running through her Instagram account. Her bio describes herself as a fitness model, and one post from July 21, actually features the model sporting some Nike threads in what appears to be a photoshoot. She also tagged the company along with her modeling agency in the photo.

3) She is linked to some famous reality TV stars. When she’s not modeling, Dana is apparently working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR in West Hollywood. The model might even be featured in the coming season of Vanderpump Rules, according to E!.

4) Dana is a New Jersey native. Although she currently lives in Los Angeles, Dana was born and raised in New Jersey. She attended Montclair State University for a time before dropping out and moving to LA to pursue modeling.

5) She has some famous friends. In an Instagram snap from Oct. 30, Dana captured a candid moment at the LA restaurant Poppy with Audra Mari, 25, the former pageant queen who was rumored to be dating actor Josh Duhamel, 46, early in October 2019.