Leah Messer Responds To Allegations That Jaylan Mobley Cheated On Her: ‘Y’all Are Tripping’

'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer shut down rumors that she broke up with fiancé Jaylan Mobley because of infidelity, and said that the ex-couple is focused on 'better days ahead'.

By:
October 18, 2022 10:31AM EDT
Leah Messer
View gallery
Leah Messer CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017
Teen Mom star Leah Messer takes her daughter Aleeah Grace Simms the Beverly Hills Arts Fair Pictured: Leah Messer,Aleeah Grace Simms,Leah Messer Aleeah Grace Simms Ref: SPL1607542 221017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
arriving to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA Pictured: Leah Messer,Jenelle Evans David Eason Jennifer Bartels Kyle Richards Mena Suvari Jeremy Scott Jasmine Sanders Joan Smalls Josh Peck Julia Michaels Katy Perry Keely Doty Ryan Ashley Nikki Simpson Kendrick Lamar Kodak Black Laura Marano Leah Messer Brian Gravely Lil Yachty Liza Koshy Lizzo Lorde Machine Gun Kelly Matt Cutshall Max Joseph Priscila Joseph Mel B Noah Cyrus Ocean Park Standoff Renee Bargh Ref: SPL1563571 280817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 30, clarified on Twitter that her now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley did not cheat on her. “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” Leah wrote on October 17, one week after the couple announced they called off their engagement. The reality star also said that the former couple is “refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Leah and Jaylan were dating for over one year, and engaged for two months, before they shocked fans with news of their split on October 11. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram. Their post included a black and white photo of themselves holding hands.

The exes also said in their statement, “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X”

Leah Messer
Leah Messer (Photo: SplashNews.com)

A few days before Leah got engaged to Jaylan in August, the MTV star revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she had her three daughters’ approval to take her relationship to the next level. “I think just them asking [if we are going to get married] … it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” she told us. Leah shares Adalynn, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

Leah announced Jaylan’s proposal with stunning engagement photos that have since been deleted. She showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring, which is a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.

More From Our Partners

ad