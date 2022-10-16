Olivia Wilde Turns Heads In Sheer Silver Gown Arriving At The Academy’s Museum Gala: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, shined on the carpet of the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures on Saturday night. The actress attended the Los Angeles, CA event in a sparkling sheer crystal-studded silver gown with a light pink feathered bottom and posed for photos with a confident smile. She had her long hair down as she flaunted the long-sleeved outfit of choice and wore minimal natural-looking makeup.

In addition to Olivia, there were many other stars at the popular event. They included Taylor Russell and Diana Silvers, who also wore epic gowns. Taylor’s black ensemble included an open section on the sides and back and she paired it with gloves while Diana wore a long black choice that included open sections on the side and back as well as a white sash around her waist.

Olivia’s latest appearance comes after a source told us her boyfriend Harry Styles, , is helping her kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, get ready for Halloween. “Harry gets along great with Olivia’s kids and they’re very fond of him,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As mature as Harry is for his age, he’s also a kid at heart, especially when it comes to Halloween. He’s gotten totally invested in helping Otis and Daisy with their Halloween costumes and he’s already bought them a bunch of stuff.”

Before Olivia and Harry started getting ready for Halloween, the lovebirds were busy promoting Olivia’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which Harry stars in. From premieres at film festivals to talk show interviews, it’s been quite the schedule for the both of them. Harry has also been on tour performing to massive crowds every night and another source told us that when the couple steps out of the spotlight, they look forward to having a “normal routine” together.

“Olivia and Harry are looking forward to spending some solid time in LA together when he does his run there [at the Forum Oct. 23 – Nov. 15] because they’ll be able to get a bit of a normal routine,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “After so much time on the road, it’s a nice break.”