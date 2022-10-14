Robin Wright, 56, Twins With Look-A-Like Daughter Dylan, 31, At Ralph Lauren Show: Photos

House of Cards star Robin Wright, 56, and look-a-like daughter, Dylan Penn, 31, turned heads when they showed up in style to the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Oct. 13 (photos HERE.) For the mother-daughter night out the gorgeous momma rocked a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a plunging blouse and high-waisted dress pants that draped over her shoes. Robin tucked the top into her pants creating a jumpsuit-like look. The actress opted for a straight flared-out hairstyle and parted her blonde tresses to the side.

Dylan, who Robin welcomed with her ex, Sean Penn, 62, looked as glamorous as ever in a chic dark-chocolate turtle neck velvet gown. She also added a tan leather aviator jacket that she chose to wear only on one shoulder. The Signs of Love star even twinned with her mom with golden blonde locks! Notably, Dylan’s tresses are much longer than her mom’s, as they flowed down her mid-torso.

The two blonde beauties were not the only A-list celebrities at the fashion show either! Others that were spotted getting their fashion fix included newly-weds Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, who also made their first red carpet appearance since their Georgia wedding in August. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, 45, and her hubby, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, even posed with Bennifer 2.0 during the show on Thursday night. In addition, recently reconciled couple, Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, were also in attendance with their daughters, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26.

Robin’s night on the town comes nearly three weeks after the Forrest Gump actress filed for divorce from her ex, Clement Giraudet, after four years of marriage. She reportedly listed the date of separation as July 31 and cited “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. Prior to marrying the Saint Laurent executive in 2018, Robin was married to Sean from 1996 to 2010. During Sean and Robin’s 14-yearmarriage they welcomed two kids: Dylan, and her brother, Hopper Penn, 29.

On the day of the Ralph Lauren show, the Emmy-nominee took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about “compassion”, along with a black-and-white photo of a beach. “Worth repeating (see story), even meditating on…this Thursday’s thought from Jack Kornfield via the Buddha: ‘If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete'”, Robin wrote. We hope the fun night with her daughter certainly brought her some joy during these tough times!