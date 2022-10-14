Kat Jamieson Shares The Perfect Fall Soup Packed With Antioxidants Ahead Of Cold Season (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Courtesy of Kat Jamieson

Kat Jamieson is spilling the *soup* on her first book, Blended, which features seasonally-inspired and holistic approach to cooking, entertaining, and living well. The With Love From Kat blogger took the pages to share an array of healthy recipes, memories and hosting tips to “carve out a new type of wellness category” — one that encourages everyone to do what works for them, doesn’t involve a diet of any kind, and celebrates a truly balanced and beautiful way of living.

“I wanted to write a book that had a healthy blend of recipes that I could easily make throughout the week for myself and loved ones. There are over 125+ recipes and half of those are gluten, dairy and refined sugar free,” Kat told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “After battling a slew of digestion issues throughout my 20s, I’m so happy I finally found out what works for me, and I’m excited to share that with everyone in the pages of Blended!”

She went on to share of her favorite recipes included in Blended, which is currently available for pre-order, like her roasted Moroccan chicken dish and cacao smoothie. “The energizing cacao smoothie that’s packed full of magnesium is something I make every single day so I can’t wait for my followers to make it too,” Kat told HL. “I also love the pan roasted Moroccan chicken dish with sunchokes, olives, lemon and carrots, the butternut squash mac and cheese which is completely dairy free, and my dad’s famous chocolate mousse.”

Kat’s Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric Soup was definitely a recipe we wanted to highlight on HollywoodLife.com, as we enter the cold weather months and flu season! “This soup is packed full of antioxidants which are so needed especially in the colder months!” Kat said of the dish. “It’s light, but also nourishing and still packed full of flavor. I love having soup in the fall and winter!”

See the recipe below, and be sure to pre-order Blended here!

CARROT, GINGER, TURMERIC SOUP WITH CRUNCHY CARROT RIBBON CHIPS

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 TBSP olive oil

1 large onion, peeled, sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, smashed

4 carrots, washed, cut into ½ inch thick rounds

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

½ tsp fresh grated turmeric

4 cups water

1 tsp salt

fresh cracked pepper

Garnish:

Chopped Chive

Crunchy Carrot Ribbon chips for garnish (see instructions below!)

Instructions:

In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add in sliced onions and garlic and sweat for 10 minutes until they get a bit of color on them.

Add in carrots, ginger and turmeric and sauté for 5 minutes so they can get a bit of color. Add water and simmer until the carrots are just cooked through. About 10-12 minutes.

Blend in a high powered blender in batches. Taste and adjust seasoning.

“Carrot Ribbon Chips”

Ingredients:

2 carrots, peeled into ribbons using a vegetable peeler.

½ cup coconut oil melted

Instructions:

In a small saucepan heat coconut oil over medium high heat.

When the oil starts to ripple add in ½ of the carrot ribbons and fry until golden brown.

Remove and let them drain on a plate lined with paper towel.

Repeat with second batch