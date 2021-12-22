Haylie Duff Shares Her Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Hot Punch Recipe For Christmas Festivities

Tired of the traditional egg nog, mimosas & hot toddies on Christmas? Haylie Duff is serving up her Holiday Hot Punch recipe so your holiday soirée can be merry & boozy!

Haylie Duff truly does it all! She’s a mom, an actress and the founder of Real Girl’s Kitchen, a website filled with delicious, kid-loving, recipes, tips and tricks for all! The star of Lifetime’s Blending Christmas shared her go-to Holiday Hot Punch recipe to brighten (and booze-n) up your holiday celebrations this year. “My nanny actually taught me how to make this! It’s something they make in Guatemala and it’s done in a slow cooker with fruit. Kind of like a hot sangria,” Haylie explained. “The fruit gets so soft in the slow cooker, and you serve it in a mug. You just scoop it out with a ladle for your guests!”

On her site, Haylie writes that the whole family can enjoy this drink — even kids — because the alcohol is added at the end! To start, make a pineapple/peppercorn/star anise broth using 1 pineapple, peeled and cubed, 1 T. black peppercorns and 1 star anise pod. Boil the pineapple rind, water and spices for 30 – 45 minutes and then strain out everything, reserving the broth. Then, in your slow cooker, add one red apple, one green apple and a plum, cubed. Also throw in 1 c. of cubed coconut, which Haylie says “adds a really wonderful depth of flavor.” Last, Haylie adds 1 c. of golden raisins and a small bag of mixed dried fruits.

Pour the pineapple/peppercorn broth in to the slow cooker, toss in a few cinnamon sticks and cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with an alcohol of your choice, whether that’s tequila, rum or bourbon for a warm, boozy Christmas cocktail!

We highly recommend cuddling up with your Hot Holiday punch and watching Haylie’s Blending Christmas, which can be streamed on Lifetime’s streaming service online. Get the full, step by step, recipe for the Hot Holiday Punch below!

1 pineapple, peeled and cubed

1 T. black peppercorns

1 star anise pod

3 c. water

1 red apple

1 green apple

1 plum

1 c. cubed coconut

1 c. golden raisins

1 small bag (1-2 c.) mixed dried fruit

1 cinnamon stick

In a large stock pot, boil pineapple rinds, peppercorns and star anise for 30-45 mins with 3 c. water. Strain. In a slow cooker combine, add all the remaining fruit and pineapple broth. Cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with alcohol or choice.