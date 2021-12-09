Haylie Duff Gushes Over Reuniting ‘Brady Bunch’ Stars In Lifetime’s ‘Blending Christmas’

A nostalgic reunion occurs within Haylie Duff’s new holiday movie ‘Blending Christmas!’ She spoke to HL about bringing ‘The Brady Bunch’ stars back together!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Haylie Duff is here to help usher in the merry spirit with her new Lifetime holiday movie, Blending Christmas. The Real Girl’s Kitchen star spoke to HollywoodLife about the exciting movie and reuniting one of America’s favorite TV families, the stars of The Brady Bunch! “I will tell you that being on set with all of them was so lovely. You never really know what kind of personalities you’re going to get, especially when they have gone through so much together. They were all so kind to each other,” she told HL.

She continued, “You could genuinely see their like admiration for each other and their genuine friendships. That was really cool for me to get to see that because you always hope that when you meet people that you’ve you know watched on TV for a long time that they’re nice! It was just the best.”

Blending Christmas follows Haylie as Emma and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) who blend their families at Christmas for a special trip to the Hacienda de la Sierra. Liam has been secretly planning to propose to Emma with their families their to witness, but upon arrival, the families start to butt heads, which ultimately pulls the happy couple apart. “One of the main things for Emma was that she’s in this really interesting time in a relationship where it’s right before they’re about to get engaged, and he’s just trying to find the right moment to do it, so I really tried to play into that naïveté and trying to keep in mind that she is not supposed to have any idea that this is about to happen,” Haylie explained. “But then when you think about that moment in real life, I feel like you always kind of know what’s coming!”

Haylie added that she couldn’t relate much to the “chaotic in-laws” issues her character faces, because hers are “amazing!” “I got really lucky!” she gushed over her partner Matt Rosenberg’s family.

Blending Christmas is on Lifetime on Sunday, December 12th at 8 PM ET!