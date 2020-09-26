‘The Brady Bunch’ Kids Then & Now: See Them All Grown Up After 51 Years

‘The Brady Bunch’ premiered 51 years ago today on Sept. 26, 1969. The sitcom remains one of the most beloved shows of all-time. See ‘The Brady Bunch’ kids then and now.

The Brady Bunch ran for 5 seasons and made its big debut on Sept. 26, 1969. Fans fell in love with the Brady family, especially the adorable kids: Marcia, Greg, Jan, Peter, Cindy, and Bobby. It’s been half a century since The Brady Bunch first aired, and the kids are all grown up now.

The Brady Bunch kids have stayed close — like family — since the show ended in 1974. Many of them reprised their roles in sequels and TV films. All 6 Brady Bunch kids reunited in 2019 for A Very Brady Renovation, which chronicled the renovation of the house used for the exterior shots of the show. See the evolution of The Brady Bunch cast and what they’ve been up to over the years below.

Maureen McCormick

Maureen McCormick, 64, played the eldest Brady daughter, Marcia Brady. After The Brady Bunch ended in 1974, Maureen struggled with drug addiction for years. In addition to drug addiction, she also suffered from bulimia and eventually went to rehab. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Maureen guest-starred in a number of television series. She married Michael Cummings in 1985. She made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in Grease in 1994 and released her debut studio album in 1995. Maureen won Celebrity Fit Club season 5 in 2007 and published her memoir Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice a year later. She’s appeared on other reality series and competed on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars. She and partner Artem Chigvintsev came in 8th place. Maureen recently reunited with her other Brady Bunch co-stars for the reality series A Very Brady Renovation in 2019.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams, 65, starred as the eldest Brady son, Greg Brady. Following The Brady Bunch’s cancellation in 1974, Barry guest-starred on TV series like Three’s Company, Full House, That ’70s Show, Scrubs, and more. He appeared in many of The Brady Bunch spinoff series and TV films. Barry published his autobiography, Growing Up Brady: I Was A Teenage Greg, in 1992. He has been married three times and wed his latest wife in 2017. He also appeared in A Very Brady Renovation.

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb, 62, played middle daughter Jan Brady. Eve has continued to act mostly in television since The Brady Bunch ended. She starred as Beth March in the NBC miniseries Little Women in 1978. She guest-starred on shows like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, The Facts of Life, Wonder Woman, and more. Eve made her feature film debut in 1988’s I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. Like many of her Brady Bunch castmates, she’s reprised the role of Jan Brady in spinoffs and TV films. In addition to A Very Brady Renovation in 2019, Eve’s most recent gig was a guest-starring role in a 2020 episode of Bull. She’s been married to her second husband, Ken Pace, since 1995.

Christopher Knight

After appearing in Brady Bunch spinoffs and TV films throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Christopher Knight, 62, who played middle Brady son Peter Brady, took a break from acting to pursue a career in the computer industry. He became an account sales manager for Martec, Inc. In the 1990s, Christopher founded a number of companies. He returned to Hollywood in the 2000s and appeared on the reality series The Surreal Life in 2004. That’s where he met America’s Next Top Model star Adrienne Curry, who would end up becoming his third wife. Their relationship was documented in the serie My Fair Brady, which ran for 3 seasons. They divorced in 2012, and he’s now married to Cara Kokenes. Christopher hosted the game show Trivial Pursuit: America Plays in 2008. He most recently appeared in The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time and A Very Brady Renovation.

Susan Olsen

Susan Olsen, 59, who played youngest Brady daughter Cindy Brady, appeared in The Brady Bunch spinoffs and TV films, but she moved into the graphic design business in the 1990s. Susan was a talk show host for the Los Angeles radio station KLSX in 1995 and co-hosted another radio show in 2000. She published the book Love to Love You Bradys: The Bizarre Story of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour in 2009. In 2016, Susan was fired from her radio show, Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics, after she made anti-gay remarks during a heated discussion with actor Leon Acord-Whiting. Susan has been married twice. She divorced her second husband, whom she shares a son with, in 2004 after 9 years of marriage. She appeared on A Very Brady Renovation as well.

Mike Lookinland

Mike Lookinland, 59, starred as youngest Brady son Bobby Brady. Following The Brady Bunch, Mike starred in the subsequent sequels and spinoffs. Mike eventually turned his attention to behind-the-scenes. He was a television camera operator for many years. He now operates a concrete business in Salt Lake City. He married Kelly Wermuth in 1987, and they have two kids together. Mike’s latest TV gig was A Very Brady Renovation in 2019.